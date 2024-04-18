Traffic stop leads investigators to find missing Arkansas teen at Cleveland home
CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Arkansas teen who has been missing since last month was found by investigators in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, state troopers stopped a Jeep Wrangler heading westbound on Interstate Interstate 80 in Fulton Township of Fulton County around 6 a.m.
State troopers learned that the vehicle’s registration was tied to the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Bryant, Arkansas since March 15.
After gathering information, investigators were led to a home in Cleveland. State troopers, FBI Cleveland Division agents and other law enforcement officers found the teen at the home just after 12:30 p.m.
The case remains under investigation at this time.
