Traffic stop leads investigators to find missing Arkansas teen at Cleveland home

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Arkansas teen who has been missing since last month was found by investigators in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, state troopers stopped a Jeep Wrangler heading westbound on Interstate Interstate 80 in Fulton Township of Fulton County around 6 a.m.

State troopers learned that the vehicle’s registration was tied to the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Bryant, Arkansas since March 15.

After gathering information, investigators were led to a home in Cleveland. State troopers, FBI Cleveland Division agents and other law enforcement officers found the teen at the home just after 12:30 p.m.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

