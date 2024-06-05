Traffic stop leads to drug seizures, arrests

Jun. 4—Four Odessans were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday after an officer reported finding thousands of dollars in cash, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine in their possession following a traffic stop.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the officer was on patrol on Andrews Highway when he pulled over the driver of a Ford F-250 because the plates were expired and the vehicle had no insurance.

The officer had all four people inside the truck get out and he noticed one of the women, Marquaysha Jalaysha Janeja R. Williams, was nervous, the report stated.

She gave the officer consent to search her and she removed $1,040 in assorted bills and fentanyl pills from her pockets, the report stated.

Based on that, the officer had probable cause to search the vehicle and he and other officers located multiple bags belonging to Williams and Jeremiah Limon that contained $2,545, a firearm, 5.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl, the report stated.

Inside the glove box, officers found 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, the report stated.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. She was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting surety bonds totaling $75,000.

Limon was arrested on suspicion of the same crimes, plus unlawfully carrying of a weapon and two outstanding drug warrants. He was released from custody Sunday after posting $91,500 in surety bonds.

Nichole Ann Landau was arrested on the same drug charges. She posted $50,000 in surety bonds and was released Monday. Terry Welch, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on possession of a controlled substance. He was released Sunday after posting a $25,000 surety bond.