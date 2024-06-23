Sheriff's deputies seized roughly an ounce of cocaine and half a pound of methamphetamine in a bust that stemmed from a routine traffic stop in Big Bear on Friday night, officials said.

A deputy pulled over a car for traffic violation about 11:45 p.m. along Highway 18 at Cactus Flat, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

About an ounce of cocaine was found inside the vehicle, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the driver's home in the 200 block of West North Shore Drive.

Deputies seized an roughly an ounce of cocaine and half a pound of methamphetamine in a bust that stemmed from a traffic stop in Big Bear on Friday, June 21, 2024.

"Deputies located an additional approximate 44 separate bags containing suspected methamphetamine, weighing a total of half a pound as packaged," the statement said. "Additionally, items indicative of drug sales were also located."

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances for sale and transportation of a controlled substance, officials said.

Bail was set at $250,000 pending an initial court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Big Bear