Traffic stop leads to arrest of murder suspect

Apr. 15—KNIGHTSTOWN — Saturday morning, a trooper from the Indiana State Police-Pendleton District stopped a vehicle for a speeding infraction and discovered the driver was wanted out of Ohio for murder.

Around 7 a.m. April 13, Master Trooper Barry Bischoff was patrolling Interstate 70 near the 119 mile marker (Knightstown exit).

While checking the speed of vehicles, Trooper Bischoff obtained the speed of a white Chrysler passenger car above the posted speed limit.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Robert Shields III, 18, of Toledo, Ohio.

During the course of the traffic stop, it was discovered that Shield was wanted on an active warrant out of Ohio.

According to the Toledo Police Department (Ohio), the warrant stemmed from an incident that took place on March 17, 2024, in which Shields allegedly shot a victim in the head following an altercation.

Shields was arrested and preliminary charged with possession of marijuana and operating while never obtaining a driver's license.

Shields was transported to the Henry County Jail to wait extradition to Ohio.

Information provided — Information provided