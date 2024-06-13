Traffic stop on I-70 leads to arrest and seizure of 3.5 pounds of cocaine

Jun. 13—KNIGHTSTOWN — Wednesday, June 12, a trooper from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District was patrolling Interstate 70 near the 115-mile marker (Knightstown exit) when a traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a Missouri man and the seizure of approximately three and a half pounds of cocaine.

The vehicle, operated by Jonathan Andrew Diggins, 34, of Raytown, Missouri, was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 near the 115-mile marker in Henry County by Master Trooper Barry Bischoff.

During the stop, Trooper Bischoff recognized indicators of criminal activity and requested the assistance of a K9.

Trooper Michael Thiron arrived and deployed his K9, Yana, to perform an open-air sniff around the vehicle. K9 Yana alerted to the presence of narcotics.

After a subsequent search of the vehicle, troopers located approximately three and a half pounds of suspected cocaine and a Glock .40 caliber handgun.

Diggins was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail and preliminarily charged with:

Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 2 Felony (with enhancement); and

Possession of Cocaine, a Level 3 Felony.

The Knightstown Police Department, Henry County Sheriff's Department and Davis Towing assisted Master Trooper Barry Bischoff with the investigation.

(All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.) — Information provided