Traffic stop on I-20 leads to drug trafficking arrest, Lexington County sheriff says

A traffic stop turned into a drug bust and a South Carolina man was charged with multiple crimes, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Stewart Jamaul Stroman, a 34-year-old Irmo resident, was charged with multiple counts of trafficking meth greater than 400 grams, trafficking fentanyl and criminal conspiracy among other drug charges, the sheriff’s department said Friday in a news release.

Stroman was wanted on previous drug charges when he was stopped Wednesday on a section of Interstate 20 that runs through Lexington County.

“A deputy pulled Stroman over on I-20 near Exit 55 (the South Lake Drive exit) and once he confirmed his identity, the deputy detained Stroman because there were multiple warrants for his arrest,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “The deputy conducted a probable cause search of Stroman’s vehicle and found more than 1,000 grams of meth.”

A thousand grams of meth has a street value of about $6,000, according to Koon.

Information about why the deputy originally pulled over Stroman was not available.

“Stroman was arrested on the side of the interstate and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center,” Koon said. “A magistrate judge denied him bond.”