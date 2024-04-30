Traffic snarls at El Paso's Zaragoza port of entry amid heightened DPS truck inspections

Traffic is once again grinding to a halt at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety over the weekend launched enhanced inspections on all incoming commercial traffic crossing the Tornillo and Ysleta-Zaragoza ports of entry.

While the sparsely traveled Tornillo port saw little impact from the additional inspections, wait times at the Zaragoza bridge had already ramped up to eight hours by 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol website.

It's unclear what prompted DPS to take action — the department did not respond to requests for comment — but the move comes only days after the arrival of a train in Ciudad Juárez carrying hundreds of migrants hoping to enter the United States in the coming days.

Hundreds of migrants arrived on a train in Ciudad Juárez on April 24, 2024. The migrants said they boarded the train in the State of Mexico and used four different trains to arrive in the border city across from El Paso, Texas, where they intend to cross in the next days.

Even before traffic began to snarl along the Ysleta-Zaragoza port Monday morning, the El Paso-based Border Trucking Compliance Group was sounding the alarm among state lawmakers.

"This situation is not merely a local or state issue; it is a national concern that requires immediate and thoughtful action," wrote BTCG Director of Operations Alexis Reza in the letter to lawmakers. "Reducing or ceasing these intensive inspections will not only mitigate economic losses but will also enhance our ability to conduct business efficiently and effectively. We count on your support and actions to help restore stability and prosperity to our community."

The last round of enhanced inspections from DPS led to an estimated $1.3 billion economic downturn, Reza noted, inflicting devastating pain to industries across the board, including retail, manufacturing and transportation.

"The ripple effects of these financial setbacks extend beyond our local businesses," she said, "affecting regional stability and national economic indices."

Striking a balance

While state lawmakers from El Paso have heard the outcry before and are quick to wax sympathetic when new DPS inspections delay trucks and paralyze businesses, there appears to be very little they can do to relieve the situation.

When it comes to DPS, the buck stops with Gov. Greg Abbott, whose Operation Lone Star has brought concertina wire, floating barriers, National Guard troops, DPS agents and heightened inspections to the border — often to little effect — since it was launched in 2021.

It seems that all legislators can do right now is keep their fingers on the pulse of the people impacted.

"Our office has been in close communication with DPS regarding the enhanced commercial inspections at our ports of entry ...," state Sen. Cesar Blanco wrote in a text message Monday. "We will continue working at a state level to foster open lines of communication between both countries and our business community to strike a balance between security, trade and economic stability."

State Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, works at his desk in his office in Downtown El Paso on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Blanco officially announced his Texas Senate reelection campaign in late September.

The remainder of El Paso's state delegation could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso lawmakers hamstrung over new round of DPS truck inspections