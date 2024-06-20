Traffic snarled, trains delayed, wild scenes as fire blazes next to NJ Turnpike in Secaucus

A brush fire next to the New Jersey Turnpike stopped traffic and transit on Thursday afternoon just before afternoon rush hour.

The blaze erupted on a grassy plain in Secaucus between Interstate 95 (Eastern Spur) and several train tracks. Northbound traffic toward the Lincoln Tunnel went down to a single lane as fire crews took over the others to douse the flames. Meanwhile, southbound traffic moved slowly past the apparent threat.

By 4:30 p.m., the fire was out, but residual traffic delays stretched for miles, and transit issues continued.

NJ Transit service in and out of Penn Station in midtown was stopped due to various issues, including the fire. Several trains to midtown were diverted to Hoboken instead, according to WCBS.

Amtrak stopped all service between Philadelphia and New Haven due to an overhead power outage at Penn Station, according to several updates from the railroad.

“An unrelated brush fire has also been reported,” the carrier wrote on social media.

The fire created imposing scenes for drivers on the highway, as plumes of black spoke spewed over the interstate. Traffic was backed up all the way from the Lincoln Tunnel to Newark around 3 p.m., according to WNBC.

Flames and smoke could be seen for miles around, and social media users shared pictures of the blaze from Jersey City.

“Insane scenes but thank god for FDNY,” one driver wrote on Twitter.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, but the brush fire erupted amid uncomfortably high temperatures across the tristate area.

Temperatures reached 90 degrees in Secaucus and much of New Jersey, while climbing to 92 in the five boroughs.