Traffic snarled for miles due to I-95 north crash by I-495 involving tractor-trailer

Hours after a tractor-trailer crashed on I-95 north by I-495 and I-295, traffic remained backed up for miles, Delaware Department of Transportation cameras show.

The crash happened early Thursday morning, according to a DelDOT traffic alert issued at 4:43 a.m. Video footage from NBC 10 showed what appeared to be building materials all over the road.

According to DelDOT, three left lanes of I-95 north are closed, as is the ramp from I-495 south to I-295 north.

DelDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up to Route 273 near Newark.

It's not immediately clear how long the closure will remain in effect.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

