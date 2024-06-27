Traffic snarled for miles due to I-95 north crash by I-495 involving tractor-trailer
Hours after a tractor-trailer crashed on I-95 north by I-495 and I-295, traffic remained backed up for miles, Delaware Department of Transportation cameras show.
The crash happened early Thursday morning, according to a DelDOT traffic alert issued at 4:43 a.m. Video footage from NBC 10 showed what appeared to be building materials all over the road.
According to DelDOT, three left lanes of I-95 north are closed, as is the ramp from I-495 south to I-295 north.
DelDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up to Route 273 near Newark.
It's not immediately clear how long the closure will remain in effect.
This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Traffic remains snarled for miles due to I-95 north crash by I-495