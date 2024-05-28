Traffic shift planned on Interstate 69 in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. — A contractor for the Indiana Department of Transportation plans to shift traffic on Interstate 69 in western Delaware County.

Beginning on or after Tuesday, May 28, crews with Milestone Contractors will close the inside northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate between Ind. 332 and Bethel Avenue. Motorists will use the right lane and shoulder of northbound and southbound I-69 in this area, according to an INDOT news release.

This closure will allow crews to set barrier walls along the median. After crews set the barrier walls, they will begin work on a temporary bridge over Killbuck Creek. The traffic shift will remain in this configuration for Interstate 59 northbound and return to the normal two-lane configuration for I-69 southbound through late July, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to consider worker safety by slowing down, using caution and avoiding distractions when traveling in and near work zones, the release said.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Traffic lanes to be reduced on Interstate 69 in Delaware County