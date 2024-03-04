In traffic safety push, Kansas troopers want to crack down on speeding above 100 mph

Kansas officials want to reduce the number of deadly crashes on the state's roadways, and they hope a reduction in excessive speeding would help.

The Drive To Zero Coalition, which aims for zero deaths from traffic crashes, had a news conference with information booths at the Statehouse on Thursday.

While organizers touted progress — 2023 was the first time since 2015 where Kansas had fewer than 400 traffic fatalities — they said the only acceptable number is zero.

"For the past three years, we have seen a reduction in fatalities," said Calvin Reed, secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation. "This trend is not an accident. It is the result of deliberative work. ... That said, we still have a considerable way to go."

Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent Col. Erik Smith, left, on Thursday shakes hands with Kansas Department of Transportation secretary Calvin Reed during a Drive to Zero event at the Statehouse.

The coalition has looked for ways that various stakeholders, including legislators, can help achieve that goal.

Among the ideas is a renewed lobbying effort by the Kansas Highway Patrol to increase penalties for speeding in excess of 100 mph. Similar legislation has previously failed.

"First-responders from across the state understand that dangerous driving behaviors are the main cause of crashes," said Col. Erik Smith, the KHP superintendent.

He said the KHP wants to educate about safer driving habits that can prevent crashes but will enforce laws when necessary to protect the public.

Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent Col. Erik Smith speaks Thursday during a Drive to Zero event at the Statehouse.

"In Kansas, we've seen an increase in aggressive driving and excessive speed," Smith said. "Over the last four years, we've been working very hard to combat this epidemic. Since 2020, KHP has issued over 12,000 citations to motorists driving over 100 mph.

"When drivers travel at these speeds and they crash, the injuries are often catastrophic, so likelihood of death increases dramatically."

He noted social media efforts to highlight excessive speeding, and that KHP is committed to "the pursuit of legislation to help curb this senseless — and frankly selfish — behavior."

Our Troopers have been actively enforcing speed limits, and this post highlights the continued efforts of Troopers Voss, Arnold, and Kleiber in ensuring road safety. Additionally, a reminder to motorists: shared roadways require vigilance to protect both yourself and others from… pic.twitter.com/jKePcTa8CN — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 21, 2024

The highway patrol requested Senate Bill 476, which would increase the penalties for speeding at 100 mph or more. The bill made it out of committee but hasn't passed out of the Senate.

A similar concept was proposed by the highway patrol with House Bill 2146. Instead of setting the bar at 100 mph, the House version would increase penalties for anyone going more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

That bill also made it out of committee but was struck from the calendar because it didn't pass the House before the turnaround deadline.

In 2022, when the KHP proposed tougher penalties for going 100 mph, a House committee amended it to anyone going more than 40 mph over the limit. That House Bill 2628 died after it wasn't taken up by the House.

