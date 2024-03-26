Traffic safety class offered in Joplin

Mar. 26—The Joplin Health Department will offer First Impact, a free 90-minute traffic safety course, next month.

The program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Joplin Public Safety Center, 5102 Swede Lane in Joplin.

The course educates both parents and new drivers about Missouri's graduated driver's license law. The program discusses the three-step licensing system of the law to help teens build skills while becoming aware of driving hazards and risks.

The goal of the program is to reduce the number of motor vehicle fatalities, injuries and crashes among teen drivers by increasing parental awareness and enforcement of Missouri's driver's license law. Research indicates the program has been instrumental and has assisted to reduce teen crashes.

Registration is required for the Joplin program.

For more information, call 417-623-6122, ext. 1286.