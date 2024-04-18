Traffic restrictions planned for Shaler Township road

Traffic restrictions will take place on Vilsack Road in Shaler, the township Department of Public Works announced.

Periodic lane closures will occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays starting on Monday, April 22. They are anticipated to end in October. Drivers can expect to experience short stoppages at work zones, and flaggers will be used to control traffic.

The road will fully close between Morewood Road and Mt. Royal Boulevard starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, April 29. The closure is expected to last about a week. Drivers will be detoured using Thompson Run Road, West Sutter Road, and Mt. Royal Boulevard. Residents living within the closure area will have access to their homes at all times.

The traffic restrictions are required for milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guide rail replacement, the department said.

Vilsack Road is used by an average of 12,774 drivers daily.

The project will be done by A. Folino Construction of Oakmont as part of a $5.6 million contract that includes work on eight other roads.

