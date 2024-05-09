Traffic to be restricted for new University Line construction worksite in Downtown Pittsburgh

A third worksite will be utilized for University Line bus rapid transit project construction in Downtown Pittsburgh next week.

The new worksite will be on Sixth Avenue between Grant and Ross streets. Traffic on Sixth Avenue in this area will be reduced to one lane in each direction around-the-clock until the work is finished in the fall.

The worksite will be established on May 13.

PRT’s contractor relocated the water and drainage infrastructure at this location this past winter. Next, the contractor will install the foundations and electrical conduit for future traffic signals before replacing the sidewalk, roadway and granite curbs. Later this summer, the contractor will install two new 60-foot bus shelters, accessible ramps and the traffic signals, PRT said.

Construction on the University Line bus rapid transit project began in September 2023. The University Line is designed to provide dedicated bus lanes and enhanced transit amenities in the corridor between Downtown Pittsburgh and Oakland.

The $291 million project is expected to be in operation in 2027.

For general information on the University Line project, visit www.rideprt.org/brt

