Traffic patterns changing for next phase of I-75 project in Dayton area

Apr. 1—Motorists can expect to encounter a series of traffic pattern changes due to road projects throughout the Dayton area this spring.

Crews changed traffic patterns over the weekend on Interstate 75 between U.S. 35 and Ohio 725 for the next phase of construction, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The new pattern will create three lanes of traffic in each direction using a temporary contraflow lane for southbound traffic which will operate on the northbound side of the interstate.

The contraflow will begin on I-75 southbound just south of Dryden Road at mile marker 49. The left lane will cross over and shift into the contraflow. Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not have access to the East Dixie Drive exit.

Contractors will start the full-depth reconstruction on the southbound left lane. Median work will continue from just south of Dryden Road through U.S. 35.

Weather permitting, drivers can expect intermittent overnight lane closures through this week. The traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place until June, when the next phase of construction is scheduled to begin.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Motorists also should expect overnight intermittent lane closures on I-75 in each direction between U.S. 35 and Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) through Oct. 15. Lane closures will be nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Crews will be completing miscellaneous projects as part of the ongoing reconstruction project, ODOT said.

Motorists in Montgomery County also will encounter three other projects changing traffic patterns over the coming months.

Peters Pike will be closed between Interstate 70 and Stonequarry Road near the Airport Access Road starting April 10 through May 13. Crews will be repairing a bridge deck. Motorists will detour from Stonequarry Road to Dog Leg Road to Little York Road.

Ohio 201 will be closed between Shull Road to the north and Shull Road to the south from April 11 through April 25. Crews will be repairing a bridge deck. Motorists will detour from U.S. 40 to Ohio 202 to Old Troy Pike to I-70 to SR 201

The Brookville-Salem Bridge over I-70 is scheduled to be closed from April 11 through July. This closure is necessary to reconstruct the bridge deck. Motorists will have the option of two detours. A South/West detour will have them take Ohio 49 to National Road to Brookville-Phillipsburg Road to Albert Road. A North/East detour will have them reversing that route.

In Preble County, a U.S. 127/I-70 bridge rehabilitation project is slated to start April 10 with the ramp from I-70 West to U.S. 127 (Exit 10) set to be closed for 30 days for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured via I-70 and the U.S. 40 interchange to U.S. 127.