New traffic pattern takes effect at Brazilian Ave. and South County Road in Palm Beach

Drivers traveling on South County Road on Thursday were the first to experience the new traffic pattern at the busy street's intersection with Brazilian Avenue in Palm Beach's Midtown.

Crews overnight extended the intersection's median with striped painting and delineators, to keep drivers from turning left from South County onto Brazilian.

The change was approved and supported by the Florida Department of Transportation, town officials told the Town Council at the May 14 meeting. The state owns and manages that section of South County Road, which is also State Road A1A.

While there was some confusion Thursday morning, the flow of traffic kept moving and a handful of drivers paused before continuing on their way to make the next legal turn.

Town officials are considering a more permanent extension of the median, including a grass area or a roundabout. While the grass median is supported and would be paid for by the state, town officials would have to seek additional approvals from the Florida Department of Transportation for any other proposed intersection configurations, staff told the council at the May 14 meeting.

Officials said they hope the changes at the intersection will prevent confusion and crashes, and make the area safer for pedestrians.

