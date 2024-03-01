Traffic pattern changes coming to Newport Pell Bridge

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority released details of upcoming changes to the traffic pattern at the Newport Pell Bridge plaza.

“The improvements at the Newport Pell Bridge plaza are on schedule, and the next phase requires lane shifts,” said Lori Caron Silveira, executive director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority, said in a statement. “We wanted to give motorists a ‘heads up’ so that the lane changes would have minimal impact on the flow of traffic through the work zone.”

Between March 5 and March 7, the single lanes in the work zone will be shifted from the westbound side of the plaza to the eastbound side. This will be done one lane at a time, over several days.

The improvements include rehabilitation of a single-span approach bridge structure, realignment/reconstruction of the highway to bring it up to current design standards, installation of a new toll gantry, and finally demolition of the current toll plaza.

