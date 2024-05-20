Traffic: Northbound I-49 by Exit 82 causes four miles of backup

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported an accident near mile marker 82 that is impacting the northbound lane on I-49.

As seen in the image above what seems like a 10-foot truck has gone off the interstate causing an impact on the right and on the ramp area.

Traffic can be seen being backed up for four miles on IDriveArkansas.com.

ARDOT has not reported any injuries at this time, but first responders can be seen responding including an ambulance and fire truck.

The accident was reported at 7:35 a.m. Updates will be made as ARDOT shares more information.

