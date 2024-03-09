'The traffic here never stops.' How Massillon will improve a problem intersection.

Armando Martinez, a surveyor with The Shelly Company, works at Amherst Road NE and Lake Avenue NE in Massillon. An upgrade project is expected to start Monday at the intersection to add new traffic signals, curb ramps and handicap accessible sidewalks.

MASSILLON – An effort to improve a highly traveled intersection is slated to get moving early next week.

Work to install new traffic signals, curb ramps and handicap accessible sidewalks is in line to start Monday at Lake Avenue NE and Amherst Road NE. The effort is expected to cause minor traffic delays during working hours.

Road redo: Massillon's $2.54M road repaving plan to fix parts of 49 streets in 2024

The approximately $300,000 intersection improvement project is planned to run through mid-April, according to City Engineer Alex Pitts.

An approximately $300,000 project to upgrade traffic signals, curb ramps and handicap accessible sidewalks is slated to start Monday at Amherst Road NE and Lake Avenue NE in Massillon.

"A big part of this is for pedestrian safety," said Pitts. "We also want to help reduce speeding (on Lake and Amherst) with larger traffic lights."

Getting crosswalks around the intersection improved is also part of the effort, said Pitts, adding that traffic delays during the work should be minimal.

The intersection work is a separate city project, said Pitts, and not part of this year's road resurfacing effort.

City Councilman Mark Lombardi, R-Ward 1, has resided in the area for about 21 years and said the Lake-Amherst intersection project aims to significantly beef-up safety.

For example, installing a sidewalk where there's grass on both sides of Lake Avenue. In addition, traffic lights will be set to be more random with timing and less predictable for motorists, said Lombardi, noting the change should slow drivers down.

Armando Martinez, a surveyor with The Shelly Company, works at Amherst Road NE and Lake Avenue NE in Massillon. An upgrade project is expected to start Monday at the intersection to add new traffic signals, curb ramps and handicap accessible sidewalks.

"This intersection can be extremely dangerous," Lombardi said. "The traffic here never stops."

Frequent speeding among motorists on Lake Avenue results in a number of accidents annually at the intersection, Lomboardi said.

"I've seen my share of crashes, and many of them have been serious," he said. "This project will benefit the whole area."

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Lake Avenue NE, Amherst Road NE upgrades in Massillon to start Monday