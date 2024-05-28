Traffic light out on bypass after Ky. 914 wreck on Monday

May 28—Traffic signals at the intersection of Ky. 914 and Slate Branch Road may be out of operation for some time, following a wreck Monday evening that resulted in a patient being flown from the scene for treatment of injuries.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m., according to the Somerset Fire Department.

According to the Somerset Police Department, Megan Swartz, 40, of Somerset, driving a Hyundai Santa Fe, was traveling northbound on Slate Branch Road, and was crossing through the intersection with the Ky. 914 bypass when, as she reported to police, she was struck by Cody Slusher, 36, of Columbia, Ky., driving a Chevy Silverado, who was traveling west on the bypass.

Slusher told police he was traveling through the intersection when he observed Swartz in the intersection as well, but it was too late to stop, according to SPD's report. Slusher's vehicle was pulling a boat at the time of the collision.

Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway. Swartz was treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and was soon thereafter transported from the scene by a PHI helicopter.

Slusher was treated at the scene by EMS. A passenger in his vehicle, Molly Slusher, 34, Columbia, sustained serious injuries from the collision and was extricated from the vehicle by the Somerset Fire Department and EMS. Two juveniles in the Slusher vehicle also sustained minor injuries from the collision.

SPD did not have additional information on Tuesday afternoon as to the status of the patients following the accident.

According to SPD, witnesses said that the traffic lights had been malfunctioning during the day leading up to the accident. Electricity outages had been a problem in the area following Sunday's period of strong storms.

However, according to Amber Hale, Kentucky Transportation Department Public Information Officer, there was also damage to the main signal pole at the stoplight at that intersection as a direct result of the wreck. It has been taken down so it can be repaired, but it "may take a while," she noted.

Traffic lights on two different sections of the U.S. 27 strip, light no. 6 at the entrance to Hardee's north location and the Tradewind Shopping Center and light no. 26 at the north entrance of Horseshoe Drive, were damaged from wrecks in February and were just made operational again last week.

Hale said the light on the bypass at Slate Branch Road "could possibly" take a similar amount of time to repair, "depending on how much damage there was to it and materials and getting the contractor lined up."

Stop signs are being installed on both east and westbound approaches of Slate Branch Road, limiting traffic to right turns only onto Ky. 914. Left turn movements from all approaches are prohibited. Through movements from Slate Branch Road are also prohibited.

Restrictions at this intersection will remain in place until all repairs have been made.