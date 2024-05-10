Traffic interruptions happening during projects on Forest Lawn and East Center Street

Forest Lawn Boulevard, northbound between Mt. Vernon and Indiana avenues, will be closed 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Forest Lawn Boulevard northbound between Bexley Drive and Mt. Vernon Avenue will be closed 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday

Underground Utilities, under contract with Aqua Ohio, will have crews working on the final waterline tie-in at the locations, and will begin the permanent pavement restoration.

Road closed logo

In another project, the northernmost lane of East Center Street, between Forest Lawn Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue will close at 8 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Thursday. Traffic will be maintained in the left, westbound lane.

A contractor will be working on the gas main installation in conjunction with the Chicago Avenue sewer improvement project.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Road work happening on Forest Lawn, East Center in Marion