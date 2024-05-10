Traffic interruptions happening during projects on Forest Lawn and East Center Street
Forest Lawn Boulevard, northbound between Mt. Vernon and Indiana avenues, will be closed 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Forest Lawn Boulevard northbound between Bexley Drive and Mt. Vernon Avenue will be closed 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday
Underground Utilities, under contract with Aqua Ohio, will have crews working on the final waterline tie-in at the locations, and will begin the permanent pavement restoration.
In another project, the northernmost lane of East Center Street, between Forest Lawn Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue will close at 8 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Thursday. Traffic will be maintained in the left, westbound lane.
A contractor will be working on the gas main installation in conjunction with the Chicago Avenue sewer improvement project.
