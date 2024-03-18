Traffic at German border disrupted as Polish farmers continue protest

Farmers from Poland drive their vehicles on the A2 autostrada (European route 30) towards the German-Polish border. Patrick Pleul/dpa

Polish farmers continued to block two border crossings to Germany on Monday, leading to significant disruptions to cross-border traffic.

The border crossings in Frankfurt Oder and Guben remain closed, a police spokeswoman said on Monday morning.

Traffic was being rerouted, but that was leading to long traffic jams in Frankfurt, she added.

Polish farmers, like many farmers across the European Union, have been protesting for weeks against EU agricultural policies.

They are also complaining about cheap grain imports from neighbouring Ukraine, which they say create unfair competition.

They started blocking the two crossings on the Polish-German border on Sunday and police expects them to end the action on Wednesday.

