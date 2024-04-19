A measure of relief has finally arrived for motorists driving near the Mall of Abilene.

On Thursday, the workers opened traffic for both the northbound and southbound side of Buffalo Gap Road, also designated as FM 89, between the Winters Freeway and Rebecca Lane.

Vehicles drive on both sides of Buffalo Gap Road near the Mall of Abilene Thursday. The Texas Department of Transportation opened traffic earlier in the day though construction south of Rebecca Lane still continues.

Construction will continue on the road south of Rebecca where traffic narrows to the west side of the street.

Painted stripes, orange cones and other temporary traffic devices are being used to mark lanes. That will change Wednesday when permanent pavement markings are added to the roadway.

An illustration provided by the Texas Department of Transportation of the area at Buffalo Gap Road and Rebecca Lane Thursday. Traffic narrows once more south of Rebecca as construction continues on the FM 89 roadway.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution, avoid distraction and watch for crews and equipment working in the traffic zone.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Traffic flows as TxDOT opens portion of Buffalo Gap Road