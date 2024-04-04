Traffic: El Paso drivers brace for congestion, delays on Mesa Street

El Paso drivers should prepare for potential stop-and-go traffic in the coming days, as several rehabilitation and improvement projects are underway. Allocate additional time for your commute and plan accordingly.

The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso has released a list of road closures, and here's what you need to know before heading out.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Date: Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Location: Mesa Street, north- and southbound between Camille and Resler drives.

Reason: Crews will be repaving and milling.

Traffic on North Mesa stretched from Alto Mesa Apartments to Resler Drive. Paving ops halted due to an asphalt issue on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Date: Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Mesa, north- and southbound between Interstate 10 and Doniphan Drive and Mesa, north- and southbound between Executive Boulevard and Sunland Park Drive.

Reason: Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Date: Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Mesa, north- and southbound at Resler intersection, right lane closed, and Mesa, north- and southbound at Camille intersection, right lane closed.

Reason: Crews will be working on intersection improvements, sidewalks, and electrical work.

I-10 Mesa and Sunland Park Project

Date: Monday, April 1 through Thursday, April 4

Time: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Location: I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler is closed. To detour to I-10 westbound, Use collector-distributor road lanes at Exit 13 Paisano/Sunland Park exit.

Reason: Crews will be working on milling and inlay.

Date: Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8

Time: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Location: I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park closed. Mesa on-ramp closed. Detour to I-10 eastbound: Use CD lanes at Exit 13 Paisano/Sunland Park exit. Stay in the left lane to take the on-ramp to enter I-10 eastbound.

Reason: Crews will be working on milling and inlay.

For more information from TxDOT, check (https://twitter.com/txdotelp) and https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso/west-area-project-closures.html

