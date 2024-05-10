Traffic diverted in Washington Co. due to gas leak, fire

WASHINGTON CO., Ga. (WJBF) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a gas leak and fire.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, Hwy 15 North from Warthen to North Sparta Davisboro Road will be closed down and all traffic diverted until further notice.

The Natural Gas Pipeline has a leak and structure fire in the area of Mill Lindsey School Road and Hwy 15N.

Fire Crews are on scene and awaiting Gas Company Personnel.

