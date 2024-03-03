Traffic detour extended as partial demolition of old mill building in North Attleboro begins Monday

North Attleboro officials say they will be extending a traffic detour in the town when the partial demolition of the Webster Mill Building begins Monday.

Part of the Webster Mill building on Broadway partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, closing the area of Broadway between Richards Avenue to Bank Street to all traffic.

Drone video captured by Boston 25 shows extensive damage to a North Attleboro building.

The Massachusetts town has scheduled the demolition of part of the Mill building closest to Broadway to begin Monday and last through Tuesday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the detour route on Broadway will be extended from Richards Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue. A detour sign will be placed at Eddy Street so that people can either go downtown or take Roosevelt Avenue to continue onto Broadway. Town officials said only residential traffic will be allowed on Broadway between Roosevelt Avenue and the corner of Bank Street. Bank Street will also be closed to thru traffic with a detour at Ralph Street.

The extended detour will remain in effect while demolition work is being conducted on between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Town officials said road closure and detour signage will be posted in the area, and a police detail will be present Monday and Tuesday. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area and remain at least 100 feet back from the barriers.

“The Webster Mill property has been a public safety concern for many years, and we have made it our priority to ensure that necessary actions are taken to address any issues that may arise,” Town Manager Michael Borg said. “Recent storms and the previous partial roof collapse have made portions of the building structurally unsafe, resulting in the imminent threat of a partial building collapse near Broadway.”

Town officials said Wednesday that they notified the owners of the Webster Mill property of their intention to demolish part of the building that was in imminent danger of collapsing. According to state law, the owners of the building will have 24 hours to respond and correct the situation before the town takes action to demolish the portion of the building that is unsafe. That 24-hour deadline expired as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

According to town officials, during the partial demolition, water will be sprayed onto the building to prevent the spread of asbestos into the air and a cover will be placed on top of the debris to mitigate any further spread. Air quality monitoring will also be conducted during and after the demolition process.

A pest control perimeter has also been established, town officials said, and pest monitoring will be conducted throughout the end of March to prevent the possible spread of pests into other areas of town.

Once the demolition is completed, the Town will resecure the perimeter surrounding the property with fencing and collaborate with the owners to address the remaining structure, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

