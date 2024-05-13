Traffic delays on US 400 for emergency culvert repair

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes as they travel on U.S. Highway 400 in Butler County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says crews are doing an emergency repair on a culvert on the eastbound side of U.S. 400. The culvert is at Tallgrass Road, west of Beaumont.

The eastbound lane is closed. Traffic signals are being used to let one lane of traffic through at a time. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and stop, with delays lasting up to 15 minutes.

KDOT does not know how long it will take to fix the culvert.

Check the KDOT website for updates on road construction projects on Kansas highways.

