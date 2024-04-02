Traffic delays on Route 78 in Hunterdon County resume this week, DOT says

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP – After a winter break, blasting on Interstate 78 on Jugtown Mountain in Hunterdon County is scheduled to resume this week.

The blasting is part of a $32.9 million federally funded project to mitigate rockfall hazards along the eastbound and westbound sections of the highway between mileposts 9.96 and 10.55.

Blasting will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

The blasts will cause temporary 20-minute closures of the highway in both directions through the summer.

New Jersey State Police will be assisting with the temporary closures.

The state Department of Transportation will provide notice before any longer lane closures. The DOT is advising motorists to slow down, use caution, and expect delays or plan an alternate route.

The project includes rock scaling to cut back the slope and excavation to widen the catch area to prevent rocks from potentially reaching the highway. The construction also includes drainage improvements.

The project is anticipated to be completed by autumn.

