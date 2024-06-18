Traffic delays: Lane closures scheduled for Route 37 East in Cranston this weekend

CRANSTON − Drivers going through Cranston on Route 37 East should expect delays this weekend as work crews close lanes around the Pontiac Avenue exit.

When will the lane closures start? The closures will start at 9 p.m. Friday, and continue through the weekend, and be over by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Where is the work happening? Work is being done on the eastbound side of the highway. One lane will be open at all times, according to a news release from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The closures are happening around Pontiac Avenue.

"Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes," according to the release.

Pontiac Avenue onramp troubles: Traffic headed onto Route 37 East from Pontiac Avenue will be forced to come to a full stop before merging onto the highway. All the ramps will stay open.

The lane closures are do crews can work on the bridge over the Pawtuxet River, installed last fall.

Summer is paving season: Paving work along Route 37, between Post Road and Pontiac Avenue, will happen later in the summer and the entire project is expected to be completed by the fall.

What's the cost? The project cost nearly $72 million and involves repairing and replacing a total of 12 bridges in Cranston and Warwick.

An estimated 42,000 vehicles travel over Route 37 in a day, making it one of the state's busiest corridors.

