Traffic delays caused by crash on Route 80 in Ridgefield Park

Commuters on Route 80 west are facing significant delays Monday due to a crash investigation in Ridgefield Park.

The crash happened before 11:15 a.m. near exit 67 - River Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Authorities have closed one of the two express lanes and two of the three local lanes as they work to investigate and clear the scene, per the DOT. The local lanes reopened by noon, though.

I-80 westbound 1 of 2 Express Lanes and 2 of 3 Local Lanes 3 closed near Exit 67 - River Rd in Ridgefield Park due to a crash investigation. Use caution, slow down, and expect delays. — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) June 17, 2024

Delays extended to the New Jersey Turnpike.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible and to stay updated on traffic conditions.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Route 80 traffic delays caused by crash in Ridgefield Park NJ