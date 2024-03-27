Traffic crash in Umatilla claims life of cyclist

A cyclist was hit and killed early Wednesday in a remote area of Marion County. Here's what we know about the crash:

Where? In Umatilla on County Road 42 near Southeast 248th Terrace, less than five miles from the Lake County line.

Who responded to the scene? Marion County Fire Rescue officials. Spokesman James Lucas said his agency was assigned the call at 6:08 a.m. and crews arrived at 6:18 a.m. The victim was pronounced deceased at 6:23 a.m.

Who's in charge of the investigation? Florida Highway Patrol.

What happened? Troopers said a man riding a bicycle was westbound on CR 42. A work van was traveling in the same direction. Authorities said the van driver never saw the bike rider until it was too late and hit him.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said. The bicycle had some reflectors and the rider was wearing some sort of traffic vest, investigators said.

Was the driver injured? No. Law enforcement officials said the driver, a man, was shaken after the crash but not injured.

What about the people involved in the crash? Troopers said the victim is 28, from Umatilla, and was on his way to work when the crash occurred. The driver also was on his way to work. He's 37 and from Umatilla. FHP no longer provides names in its press releases.

Description of the crash location: The speed limit on the roadway is 55 mph, and FHP officials said the area is dark, with no street lights.

