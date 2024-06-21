TRAFFIC: Crash on State Highway 42 in Door County closes all northbound lanes

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash in Door County.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred on State Highway 42 northbound at Neenah Avenue in Sturgeon Bay shortly after 9:45 p.m., and all northbound lanes on State Highway 42 are blocked.

Officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin leaves baby of pregnant woman dead, six suspects in total

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the crash, which is expected to take around two hours to clear.

Local 5 News will update this when the crash is cleared or when an update is provided.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.