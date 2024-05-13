Traffic change on State Street starting Friday

Traffic on State Street between East Church and East George streets will be shifted from the right lane to the left lane Friday.

Complete General Construction will be working on the east parapet wall on State Street on Friday in Marion.

The northbound access road under the overpass will be closed, but the next alley to the east will allow access to Huber Street.

Complete General Construction, under contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation, will be working on the east parapet wall.

