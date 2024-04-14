Traffic-camera proposal in Iowa might be compromise that works

State lawmakers in Iowa and Illinois consider legislation that will get their constituents talking. One deals with property taxes, and the other with traffic cameras.

In Illinois, state lawmakers could give local governments the OK to raise their property tax levies. This while Illinois already has the distinction of having the second highest property taxes in the United States.

House Bill 1075 would let villages and townships increase their property tax levies to pay for museums.

Then there’s House Bill 4179 that would open the door for voter initiatives to raise taxes that pay for private ambulance services.

Host Jim Niedelman discusses that, and more, with Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs.

“I don’t sense from the governor, who wants to eliminate the grocery tax, an appetite to raise taxes, even though these are pretty minor,” McNeil said.

“One of the challenges Illinois has is that people are moving out. And one of the reasons is the tax structure,” Grubbs said.

To hear what else our panelists have to say, click on the video.

