New traffic-calming meetings aimed at N. Broadway

ST. LOUIS – After a recent crash critically injured a 9-year-old on N. Broadway, Alderwoman Pamela Boyd (Ward 13) hosted a traffic-calming event Tuesday in hopes of implementing safety measures and ensuring the safety of pedestrians and drivers on the road.

“When that baby got hit and pinned in between his mom’s car, I was like, ‘Okay, we got to move forward,’ The only way its going to be improved is through the community,” Boyd said.

Major Joe Morici from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department stated that on N. Broadway between St. Louis and Riverview Avenues in 2023, there were a total of 149 crashes. Of that total, 59 crashes led to several injuries. Now in 2024, there have already been 84 crashes, with one being fatal.

“I do a high-visibility initiative within each district. I know we’ve hit that location and wrote several tickets there. It’s something I think we need to work on with the city administrators to come up with a good plan as far as traffic calming,” Morici said.

A Trailnet representative said the streets are configured for a population of 800,000 people and now, with only 250,000 people in the City of St. Louis, changes need to be made.

“Broadway, like many major streets, are just too wide. So how can we look to reduce that? Maybe bump outs and maybe do some other protective measures,” Charles Bryson, Trailnet policy catalyst, said.

Boyd stated this was just the first phrase of the traffic calming initiative for Broadway, and she plans to have monthly meetings to continue making plans. Eventually, she would like the street department and other entities to become involved to make the plans the community wants to see come true.

