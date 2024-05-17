Traffic being diverted off northbound I-5 for significant incident in Everett

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

The Washington State Patrol is responding to an incident along northbound Interstate 5 in Everett Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but the incident occurred near 26th Street Northeast.

Traffic is currently being diverted off of I-5 and onto Highway 2 and Marine View Drive.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.