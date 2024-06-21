Traffic backed up on SC interstate in Lexington County after a crash blocked all lanes

A crash on a Midlands highway has traffic backed up in Lexington County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

All lanes were blocked on Interstate 26 near mile marker 126 near Gaston earlier this morning. Now, two lanes remain closed.

Traffic cameras show emergency vehicles on the scene and traffic being diverted into the shoulder.

Details about the crash are not currently available, but real-time traffic updates can be found at http://511sc.org.