Traffic backed up on I-8 west after multiple vehicle accident: CHP

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A multiple vehicle accident on I-8 has traffic backed up Wednesday afternoon in Mission Valley.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash just before noon Wednesday on I-8 westbound in the area of Hotel Circle in Mission Valley.

CHP reports five vehicles were involved and several people were injured, some with major injures. In total, eight people were taken to the hospital, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

Several lanes were initially blocked to traffic, but have since began reopening. However traffic is still moving slowly and is backed up for several miles.

511SD is showing heavy, stopped traffic on I-8 between I-5 and SR-163.

Crews are still on the scene as of 1 p.m. as they work to clear the debris and tow cars.

