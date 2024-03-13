1-mile traffic backup on I-81S in Montgomery Co. now cleared

UPDATE MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – VDOT reports the 1-mile traffic backup on I-81S in Montgomery County has been cleared.

All lanes of traffic are now reopened.

–

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Transportation says there is currently a vehicle accident on I-81S near mile marker 111.2 in Montgomery County.

The right southbound shoulder is currently closed. Traffic backed up around 1.0 miles. Drivers can expect delays until further notice.

WFXR News will update you with further information as it is released.

