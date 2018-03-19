Traffic Apps Might Be Making Traffic Worse

1. Traffic apps like Waze and Google Maps might be making traffic worse.

By Robert Sanders at the University of California Berkeley

2. Could there be a treatment for the social deficits related to autism?

By Ellen Goldbaum at the University at Buffalo

3. The information age is over. Welcome to the reputation age.

By Gloria Origgi in Aeon

4. What can we learn from Einstein’s self-doubt?

By Kevin Hartnett in Quanta

5. This technology aims to help teachers decode the thinking of young math students.

By Leslie Morris at the Cornell Chronicle

