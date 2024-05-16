TRAFFIC ALERT: Woman struck, killed after tire blows on SR-201

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman died Thursday morning after getting out of her car to check a blown-out tire.

She was driving a white sedan eastbound on SR-201 near 3600 west when her tire blew out. She slowed down and came to a stop in the left lane, and got out of her car to check the back, the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

As she was standing behind her car, a red minivan traveling in the left lane came up from behind and fatally hit her. She died on-scene, DPS said.

Eastbound SR-201 traffic has since been diverted onto Bangerter Highway.

Freeway safety tips

Even if you have car trouble like a flat tire, the best option is to reach the closest exit and find a safe place to exit the vehicle, the Utah Department of Transportation said. “On highways, it is not safe to exit the vehicle.”

Additionally, UDOT said that if reaching an exit is not possible, the Incident Management Team is around to help with tasks such as flat tires or running out of gas.

