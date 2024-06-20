TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire brings traffic on I-215 to a standstill near Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A vehicle caught fire on southbound I-215 on Wednesday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4.com that a box truck caught fire on the roadway near milepost 15. The Utah Department of Transportation said the fire began after 5:30 p.m., and told drivers to “expect heavy delays and avoid the area if possible.”

Roden said the driver was able to get out of the truck, and there were no injuries reported.

Some hydraulic fluid and oil may have potentially been spilled, so HAZMAT crews were being called to the scene as a precaution, according to Roden.

The incident caused all the southbound lanes to be closed, and the Utah Department of Transportation said the initial clearance time was estimated to be 7 p.m.

Crews were attempting to clear the accident to 4700 South, according to Roden.

There is no further information at this time.

