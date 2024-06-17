Traffic Alert: Vegetation fire in Ocotillo threatens I-8

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Ocotillo Sunday that is threatening a nearby highway.

Cal Fire reports the Inkopah 5 Fire broke out at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on InKoPah Park Road near I-8 in Ocotillo, close to the border with San Diego and Imperial counties, and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The vegetation fire is burning across 30 acres and is 20% contained, according to Cal Fire’s 4 p.m. update.

Inkopah 5 Fire (Photo Courtesy: Cal Fire)

Caltrans San Diego posted on X at 4 p.m. that westbound I-8, just east of In-Ko-Pah, had a left lane closed due to the vegetation fire. All lanes impacted have since been reopened, however it’s important to stay vigilant if you’re traveling through the area.

Cal Fire firefighters and the Imperial County Fire Department, including firefighting air tankers from across the state, and eight fire engines, are working to put out the wildfire.

There are several wildfires burning across the state currently, with the largest, the Post Fire in Gorman, burning at 12,265 acres with 2% containment as of Sunday afternoon, prompting evacuations in the area.

