Traffic alert: Traffic signal out at Routes 113 and 24 in Millsboro, causing congestion

Traffic is gnarled in Millsboro after a crash took out a signal box at Routes 113 and 24 in Millsboro on this morning.

"We're bringing down a new box and it has to be completely programmed, so it's going to be several more hours before the intersection is operating normally," Delaware Department of Transportation spokesperson C.R. McLeod said.

DelDOT staff are on the scene directing traffic. No turns are being permitted at the intersection until the signal is operational, McLeod said.

Route 113 is a main corridor to the Delaware beaches and Ocean City, Maryland, at this time of year, and Route 24 is an often-congested link between Millsboro and Rehoboth.

Taking a route around this intersection today would be wise.

