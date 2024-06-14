Traffic alert: Summer construction will impact two Lexington rush-hour areas

Rush-hour traffic will be impacted this summer as one highly-traveled Lexington road and one street that connects two busy travel ways will undergo construction.

Leestown Road and Southbend Drive will face closures and lane changes starting Monday, June 17 as part of construction projects.

Leestown Road construction at New Circle

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction starting at 7 p.m., according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The lane closures is for the double crossover diamond construction project, which will widen a segment of the road at the intersection of Leestown Road and New Circle Road. The exit ramp from eastbound New Circle Road to Leestown will also be one lane.

The project is expected to “increase the capacity and operation” of the busy interchange, the transportation cabinet said in the news release.

Construction is expected to be complete by Aug. 1, 2026.

Southbend Drive will be closed for a sanitary sewer line to be constructed at the creek crossing.

Southbend Drive closed at Clays Mill

Southbend Drive will be closed from Clays Mill Road to Lafayette Parkway until August 14, according to a statement from the Division of Water Quality.

Clays Mill Road serves as a popular route to avoid some of the rush-hour traffic, but drivers should anticipate a longer drive time this summer.

Delays and alternate routes will be present as a sanitary sewer line will be constructed at the creek crossing.

The release suggested utilizing the Reed Lane detour to avoid the closure.

The project is expected to be complete by the time Fayette County goes back to school.