Traffic alert: New stoplights installed at an intersection on Man o’ War Blvd.

New traffic lights have been installed at an intersection in Lexington, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The new stoplights are at the intersection of Man o’ War Boulevard and Blackford Parkway, which is between Polo Club Boulevard and Winchester Road. The transportation cabinet said the new traffic lights will provide additional safety for motorists in the area.

The stoplights are expected to be fully activated at approximately 10 a.m. Friday, according to the transportation cabinet. Until then the stop lights will be on flash operations, with the Man o’ War Boulevard stoplights flashing yellow and Blackford Parkway stoplights flashing red.

The lights will be a five-phase signal with protected left turn signals on Man o’ War Boulevard, the transportation cabinet said.