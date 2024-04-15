TRAFFIC ALERT: Road reopens hours after semi overturns on I-75, I-70 flyover ramp

UPDATE:

The road has reopened hours after a semi overturned on I-75 in Vandalia Monday.

The I-75 North ramp to I-70 West was closed due to the crash around 1:30 p.m. and reopened around 5 p.m.

No one was hurt, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We are working to learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police and fire crews are responding to an overturned semi on I-75 in Vandalia.

The I-75 North ramp to I-70 West is closed due to the crash.

Crews from Vandalia and Butler Township are currently on the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and how the crash happened. We will continue updating this story.



