Traffic alert: Portion of Eighth Street to close for work on Manitowoc County Courthouse dome

MANITOWOC – Commuters will need to find their way around the block of South Eighth Street in front of the Manitowoc County Courthouse starting Monday.

South Eighth Street between Washington and Hancock streets is scheduled to be closed to traffic June 10-14.

The closure is needed to accommodate a very large crane for maintenance and repair work on the courthouse dome.

In a Facebook post June 5, County Board President Tyler Martell said the work on the dome will seal existing gaps and holes that are letting water into the courthouse attic. The project is expected to cost $15,000 to $22,000.

He said the preventive work is not part of the $30 million restoration project, talks for which fizzled earlier this year when county board supervisors could not agree on how to fund it.

