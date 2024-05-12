TRAFFIC ALERT: Polk County reports flooded, washed out roads

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Emergency Management has reported that several roads are flooded or washed out as heavy rains hit the area on Sunday.

The following road closures have been reported in Polk County:

FM 1276 has five areas that are hard to pass because of water in the road.

Bobcat Trail has had a culvert collapse.

County Line Road is washed out between Benny Griffin Road and Timberline Road.

Polk County is also under a Tornado Watch and Flood Watch so officials said to be careful if you must drive since more roads are likely to be impacted.

