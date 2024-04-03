Traffic alert: Part of I-75 in Lexington to be closed Wednesday for power line repair

Parts of Interstate 75 will close Wednesday afternoon to replace a power line, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, I-75 near Athens Boonesboro, exit 104, will be shut down, allowing Kentucky Utilities to repair the power line. Traffic will be stopped at exit 108 on I-75 South and at exit 99 on I-75 North. Repairs are expected to last between 45 minutes and one hour.

Traffic will be slow-rolled until repairs are complete. Drivers going southbound can be diverted to the Man O War exit, and northbound traffic can be diverted to exit 99 north of the Clays Ferry Bridge.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no other major road closures reported in Lexington.

A section of I-75 in Lexington was blocked off early Tuesday due to downed wires and storm debris in the road, according to the traffic management center. The interstate fully reopened around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents can stay updates on the latest road closures in Lexington by checking the traffic management center’s website or by following the traffic management center on X at @lexwrecks.

A part of I 75 in Lexington will be closed on Wednesday as crews work to repair power lines damaged from Tuesday’s storms. Alex Slitz/aslitz@herald-leader.com

Over 5,000 residents in Fayette County were without power as of Wednesday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages nationwide.

The National Weather Service confirmed six EF-1 tornadoes had touched down in Kentucky during Tuesday’s storm, leaving more than 16,000 people without power statewide.

